(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)
Golden Nuggets: Klay Thompson
by Brian Witt
10 statistical nuggets regarding Klay Thompson's performance during the 2016-17 season.
This week, we’re highlighting some of Klay Thompson's top plays from the 2016-17 season. With that in mind, here are 10 golden statistical nuggets regarding his performance this past year:
- Klay Thompson appeared in 78 games (all starts) in the regular season, averaging a career-high 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.0 minutes per game. He would go on to start in all 17 of Golden State’s postseason games and average 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the playoffs.
- By the end of the playoffs, Thompson had passed Jeff Mullins for the most postseason games played in franchise history (81). He is also now the franchise’s all-time postseason minutes leader (2,958).
- Thompson made 268 three-pointers during the regular season, the seventh-highest single-season total in NBA history.
- Thompson joined fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history to make at least 200 three-pointers in five consecutive seasons.
- He finished the regular season having made at least one three-pointer in 54 consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career.
- On December 5th against Indiana, Thompson scored a career-high 60 points in only 29 minutes, becoming the first player in the Shot Clock Era (since 1954-55) to score 60 points in a game with fewer than 30 minutes played. In doing so, he also joined Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Joe Fulks as the only players in franchise history to score at least 60 points in a game.
- In that record performance, Thompson only touched the ball 52 times for a total of 88.4 seconds. He took a total of 11 dribbles – in the entire game!
- Thompson led the NBA in catch-and-shoot points (11.5 per game) during the regular season, the second-straight season and third time in his career he’s led the league in that category.
- On January 22nd in Orlando, Thompson became the first player in franchise history to score 21 points on only three-pointers.
- Thompson ran an average of 2.44 miles and 2.47 miles per game during the regular season and playoffs, respectively, both the second-highest averages on Golden State.