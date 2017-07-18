Draymond's Euro Trip

Fresh off of being named the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green traveled to western Europe to continue his championship summer.

First, Draymond headed to England to take in a cricket match with Liam Plunkett at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Draymond Green & Liam Plunkett, just a couple of champs at Lord's! #Blast17 pic.twitter.com/SetouJtPIL — NBA UK (@NBAUK) July 13, 2017

Next, Green made his way to Wimbledon, where he got a chance to watch Sam Querrey prevail over Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

Then, Draymond met with members of Manchester United F.C., including Paul Pogba and Romelo Lukaku.

Green then traveled to Spain, and began by meeting with fans at La Gran Via and viewing the sights of Madrid.

Hoy ha venido a vernos a la oficina Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/PrrHo02pdE — NBA Spain (@NBAspain) July 14, 2017

Draymond’s Spain trip then continued in Barcelona, where he took in the sights and sounds at Las Ramblas. He also got a chance to meet several players of F.C. Barcelona, including Neymar Jr. and Gerard Piqué.

Safe to say Draymond is enjoying his European vacation. After everything he contributed to Golden State’s championship run, he absolutely should.