Where in the World? Warriors in China

The Warriors are in China for the 2017 NBA Global Games, where they'll play two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Wednesday, October 4

11:00 p.m.

Shenzhen, China

WATCH: NBCBA, NBA TV

RADIO: 95.7 The Game

More Listening Options Warriors vs. TimberwolvesWednesday, October 411:00 p.m.Shenzhen, ChinaWATCH: NBCBA, NBA TVRADIO: 95.7 The Game

The start of the 2017-18 NBA regular season may be just around the corner, but that hasn’t stopped the Warriors from getting one last trip in to a faraway land.

The Warriors are currently in China as part of the 2017 NBA Global Games, over the course of which they’ll play two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State will face Minnesota at the Shenzhen Universiade Center on Thursday, October 5 in Shenzhen, followed by a rematch in Shanghai at the Mercedez-Benz Arena on Sunday, October 8. It’s the third trip the Warriors have made to China since 2008.

“I have visited China every year since 2013, and the fans there are incredibly supportive of me, the Warriors and the NBA,” said Stephen Curry back in March when the China trip was announced. “I’m excited about the opportunity to return to China, enjoy the country’s culture, and bring the excitement of live NBA games directly to Chinese fans.”

Both Warriors games against the Timberwolves will be broadcasted live in the Bay Area, but due to the time difference, they’ll start at some unusual times, as China is 15 hours ahead. Thursday’s game – which actually tips off at 11:00 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday night – will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV. Sunday’s game – which tips off at 4:00 a.m. Pacific that morning – can only be seen on NBA TV. You can listen to the call of both games, however, on 95.7 The Game.

NBA Global Games China 2017 will feature a variety of fan activities, including the sixth annual Fan Appreciation Day presented by Dongfeng Nissan on Oct. 7 in Shanghai, which will provide thousands of fans with the opportunity to participate in on-court games and watch the Warriors and Timberwolves practice. In addition to Fan Appreciation Day, the league and its partners will conduct NBA Cares community events in both cities.