Series Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz

The top-seeded Golden State Warriors face the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals.



Game 1

Tuesday, May 2

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS

WATCH: TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

More Listening Options Warriors vs. JazzGame 1Tuesday, May 27:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

After sweeping the Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals where they’ll take on the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz, beginning with Game 1 at Oracle Arena on Tuesday.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES

Golden State prevailed in two of their three regular season matchups with the Jazz, and have won 10 of the last 13 meetings between the two teams.

12/8/16 at Utah: Warriors 106, Jazz 99

The Jazz scored the first four points of the game, but Golden State responded with a 25-1 run and never looked back. Four of Utah’s traditional starters missed the game due to injury, including their top three scorers. Game Recap

12/20/16 at Golden State: Warriors 104, Jazz 74

Stephen Curry single-handedly scored as many points (25) as the entire Jazz starting lineup, as Golden State dealt Utah their largest margin of defeat this season. Gordon Hayward played his only game against the Warriors this year and was limited to just six points. Game Recap

4/10/17 at Golden State: Jazz 105, Warriors 99

With the number one overall seed already wrapped up, Steve Kerr rested his starters in the fourth quarter as the Jazz brought an end to Golden State’s 14-game winning streak. George Hill tallied a team-high 20 points for Utah in his only appearance against the Warriors this season. Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Regular Season Ranks in Parenthesis GSW

67-15

1st in West

115.9 PPG (1st)

44.4 RPG (7th)

30.4 APG (1st) UTA

51-31

5th in West

100.7 PPG (28th)

43.2 RPG (19th)

20.1 APG (28th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

UTA: George Hill, Joe Ingles, Gordon Hayward, Boris Diaw and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: : Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain) is probable. Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain & hand contusion) is questionable. Kevon Looney (left hip strain) is out. Team Notes

UTA: TBD. Team Notes

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

Whereas the Warriors’ first round opponent was known for their offense, the Utah Jazz stand out on the defensive end of the floor. They limited their opponents to an average of 96.8 points per game in the regular season (best in the NBA), and posted the third-best defensive rating in the league behind only the Spurs and Warriors. Rudy Gobert is at the center of everything they do defensively, and in addition to being one of the leading candidates for Defensive Player of the Year, he’s developed into an offensive weapon as well, as evidenced by his career-best 14.0 points per game. You won’t find two more polar opposite teams when it comes to pace of play than the Warriors and Jazz, as Golden State played at the fourth-fastest pace in the league in the regular season, while Utah operated at the absolute slowest. Whichever side is able to enforce their pace of play on the other will likely significantly improve their own chances at advancing to the next round.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (25.3)

REB: Durant (8.3)

AST: Green (7.0) UTA

PTS: Hayward (21.9)

REB: Gobert (12.8)

AST: Hill (4.2)

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The two sides are similar in that they both have All-Stars and candidates for Defensive Player of the Year, but they also both possess savvy veterans that they turn to in crunch time. Andre Iguodala may not start for Golden State, but he’s out there when the game is on the line, and his all-around impact on the Warriors for the last several seasons has been undeniable. Similarly, Joe Johnson comes off the bench for the Jazz, and he’s stepped up in a major way in the postseason. After averaging 9.2 points per game in the regular season, Johnson upped that number to 15.7 points per game in their seven-game first round victory over the Clippers, and knocked down two game-winning shots in that series. ‘Iso Joe’, as he’s referred to, has been known for his ability to make clutch shots throughout his career, while Iguodala himself has also displayed a flare for the dramatic. Ironically, the two veterans may end up matched up against one another in the final minutes, and if either player has the ball in his hands with the clock winding down, the opposing fan base should rightfully hold their collective breath.