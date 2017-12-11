Wolves Win Tight One Over Dallas

The Wolves started their five-game homestand on the right note, taking down the Mavericks 97-92 on Sunday evening at Target Center.

Minnesota is now 3-0 against Dallas this season.

The Mavericks were up 48-47 at half, but the Wolves were able to pull away after outscoring Dallas 50-44 in the second half.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Jimmy Butler added 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jamal Crawford led the second unit with 16 points. Andrew Wiggins rounded things out with 10 points.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 19 points. Max Kleber and J.J. Barea both scored 16 points. Wesley Matthews finished with 14 points. Yogi Ferrell had 10 points and seven assists, while Dirk Nowitzki added 10 points and five boards.

The win moves Minnesota to 16-11, fourth in the West. Dallas falls to 7-20, 15th in the West.

Highlight Of The Game

With 11:45 left in the fourth, Butler pumped at the 3-point line before driving the baseline and throwing up a left-handed layup while absorbing contact from Barea. It gave the Wolves a 73-69 lead.

The Numbers Game

The Wolves outrebounded the Mavericks 45-33.

Minnesota’s second unit shot a combined 8-for-15 from the field.

Dallas shot just nine free throws while Minnesota attempted 23.

Player Of The Game

Towns finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. He shot an efficient 10-for-15 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Up Next

The Wolves stay home to host Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North, ESPN and 830 WCCO.