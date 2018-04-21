Wolves Ready For Playoff Basketball Back At Home

The Wolves have a crucial Game 3 tonight at Target Center, a place that hasn’t seen the playoffs in quite some time.

We’re already looking at a sellout in Minnesota's first playoff game since the 2004 season. And with the Wolves down 0-2 to the Rockets, they'll need plenty of energy from the crowd.

“It’ll be great,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Saturday’s shootaround. “First home game in 14 years. Looking forward to it.”

The Wolves had 16 sellouts on the season, third-most in franchise history and the most since the 1991-92 season (26 years).

That’s a testament to how strong Minnesota’s fan base has been this season.

“You want to play at home in front of your fans,” Wolves All-Star wing Jimmy Butler said. “ . . . We want to win here, especially for the city and the fans. . . They’re really into the games. It’s fun to play here. I think everybody on the team would say that.”

This Game 3 is a crucial game, and pretty much a must-win for the Wolves.

“We gotta have this,” Butler said.

Breakout game from Towns?

Wolves All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled in his first two playoff games, averaging 6.5 points and 11 rebounds per game while shooting 27.8 percent from the field and 20 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s looking for a breakout Game 3 against Houston, which would obviously improve the Wolves’ odds of winning.

Towns’ teammates are supporting the young star during the tough stretch.

“He’s only 22 years old,” Taj Gibson said. “It’s a lot of pressure . . . He’s still trying to do the right thing for the team. (We’re) happy to keep supporting him.”

Tipoff tonight is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports North, ESPN and Buz’n 102.9 FM.