Wolves In Top-5 Of ESPN Power Rankings

After going 2-2 last week, the Timberwolves stayed put in ESPN.com’s Week 17 Power Rankings at No. 5.

The Wolves fell to the Hawks and Raptors on the road before beating the Bucks and Pelicans at home.

Here’s what ESPN.com had to say about the Wolves:

The Timberwolves have already won 34 games this season. That's more victories than they had in 11 of the previous 12 seasons.

The Wolves have three games this week. They’ll head to face off against LeBron in Cleveland on Wednesday before Jimmy Butler returns to Chicago to take on the Bulls Friday. The Wolves will host the Kings on Sunday at Target Center.

Minnesota is 34-22 on the season, fourth in the West and just a half game back from the Spurs for No. 3. The Wolves also have the sixth-best record in basketball and are on pace to win 49.7 games.

The teams ahead of Minnesota are the Rockets, Warriors, Celtics and Raptors.