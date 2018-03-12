Wolves In Top-10 Of NBA.com Power Rankings

The Wolves had just two games in the last week, but they were against two of the best teams in the NBA.

Minnesota held its own, falling to the Celtics on Thursday while upsetting the Warriors in a Sunday afternoon thriller at Target Center.

The win brought Minnesota to 39-29 overall, fifth in the West and No. 9 in NBA.com’s Week 22 Power Rankings. It’s the same spot the Wolves were in last week.

Things don’t get any easier this week for the Wolves. They hit the road on Tuesday to take on the Wizards, followed by the Spurs in San Antonio on Saturday. They then host the best team in the league, the Rockets, on Sunday. Those three teams would all make the playoffs if the season ended today and have a combined 127-72 record.

The Rockets are the No. 2 team in the rankings, the Wizards are No. 12 and the Spurs are No. 15 with Kawhi Leonard’s comeback looming.