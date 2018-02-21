Wolves Take Step Up In NBA.com Power Rankings

All-Star Break is in the books and the Wolves have 21 games remaining in the 2017-18 season.

Minnesota sits at 36-25 overall, fourth in the West and seventh overall in the league.

After a week in which the Wolves went 2-1 (wins over the Kings and Lakers with a loss to the Rockets) the Wolves took a step up in NBA.com’s power rankings to No. 4.

Here’s what power rankings scribe John Schumann had to say about the Wolves:

Things aren’t all sparkles and unicorns for the Wolves after break. They start off with a back-to-back. On Friday, they’ll take on the second-place Rockets (No. 1 in rankings) in Houston and Saturday, they host the Bulls (No. 22) in a return of Zach LaVine.

