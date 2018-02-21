David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images
Wolves Take Step Up In NBA.com Power Rankings
All-Star Break is in the books and the Wolves have 21 games remaining in the 2017-18 season.
Minnesota sits at 36-25 overall, fourth in the West and seventh overall in the league.
After a week in which the Wolves went 2-1 (wins over the Kings and Lakers with a loss to the Rockets) the Wolves took a step up in NBA.com’s power rankings to No. 4.
Here’s what power rankings scribe John Schumann had to say about the Wolves:
The Wolves have scored at least 110 points per 100 possessions in eight straight games (something the Warriors haven't done since Dec. of 2015), with Karl-Anthony Towns shooting 60 percent from the field, 58 percent from 3-point range, and 96 percent from the free throw line over that stretch. With them having scored 5.3 more points per 100 possessions than the league average, this is the best offensive season in franchise history.
Things aren’t all sparkles and unicorns for the Wolves after break. They start off with a back-to-back. On Friday, they’ll take on the second-place Rockets (No. 1 in rankings) in Houston and Saturday, they host the Bulls (No. 22) in a return of Zach LaVine.
