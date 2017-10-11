Wolves Take Part In NBA Cares Shenzhen Event

While in China, the Timberwolves played two preseason games against the Warriors.

Of course, there was much more to the trip than just basketball, including an NBA Cares Event held Wednesday when the team was in Shenzhen.

The team held a clinic for a group of young children. There were layup lines, dribbling stations and even . . . ping pong.

“When I was a kid, if I got the opportunity to play ping pong with an NBA player, just sit down and be around them for just a little bit of time, it would mean the world to me,” Wolves wing Jimmy Butler said.

For the Wolves, it was a chance to connect with young fans around the world who idolize these players much like they do in Minnesota and the United States. For Butler, that’s what stuck out the most to him during the clinic.

“Basketball is crazy all over the world, but the people aspect of it is so much better, so much greater, because they get to see us doing what we love, but these are people we don’t get to see every day,” Butler said. “That’s the best part about being over here and being with all these great kids.”