Wolves Up A Spot In Sports Illustrated Power Rankings

After a week in which the Wolves went 2-2, Minnesota moved from 13 to 12 in Sports Illustrated’s recent power rankings.

Here’s what SI writer Rohan Nadkarni wrote about the Wolves:

Here’s how March went for the Wolves: L3, W2, L2, W2, L2, W2, and then a loss to start April. Jimmy Butler has been cleared for contact, but it’s still uncertain when he will return to the lineup. Minny has clearly been streaky without its star player. With two games left against a desperate Nuggets team—who trail the Wolves by 1 1/2 games—expect a furious finish to the season here.

Minnesota is 44-34, seventh in the bloodbath that is the Western Conference. The Wolves are just 1.5 games back from the four seed and just 1.5 games back from ninth place. With four games remaining, anything could happen.

This week, the Wolves don’t play until Thursday. They travel to play the Nuggets on Thursday night in Denver before facing off against the Lakers in Los Angeles the next night.

The Nuggets are just 1.5 games back from the Wolves, so you know they'll be hungry.

The Lakers are No. 20 in the rankings while the Nuggets are 13.