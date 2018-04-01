Wolves Have Another Sellout, Tied For Most Since 1991-92 Season

With 18,978 fans at Target Center on Sunday night against the Utah Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their 15th sellout of the 2017-18 season.

This is significant because it ties the most sellouts in a single season since the 1991-92 season (26 years) when the team had 23.

The Wolves also sold out 15 games in 2003-04 and in 2001-02.

The most sellouts the team had in a season was in 1990-91, when in sold out all 41 games.

There’s a pretty realistic chance the team breaks the 15-game mark with two home games remaining. With how wild this Western Conference playoff race is, every game is a must-watch.

On April 9, the team hosts the Grizzlies and on April 11, it hosts Denver.