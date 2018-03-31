Wolves Rise Up In Standings With Win Over Mavericks

The Wolves came away with a tight win on Friday night against the Mavericks, 93-92.

While the win wasn’t pretty, it bumped the Wolves to 44-33, fifth in the West with the Thunder and Pelicans both losing. Minnesota is a half game back from the fourth seed.

Jamal Crawford was huge for the Wolves off the bench, finishing with 24 points in 30 minutes and 30 seconds. Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t quite match his 56-point game, but he scored 21 points and hauled in 20 boards. Jeff Teague added 14 points, while Taj Gibson had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 19 points. Dennis Smith Jr. added 17 points, seven assists and two assists. Dwight Powell led the bench with 14 points, while Maxi Kleber added 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Dallas falls to 23-53, 13th in the West.

Highlight of the Night:

With 10 seconds left in the game, Crawford pulled up from midrange and sunk a jumper that game the Wolves a 93-89 lead. That’s what we call “the dagger” in the business.

ONIONS.@JCrossover seals the deal for the @budweiserusa Legendary Moment of the Game pic.twitter.com/liOohZYr97 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 31, 2018

Numbers Game:

- The Wolves shot a nearly-perfect 15-for-17 from the free-throw line.

- The big two of Towns and Andrew Wiggins struggled from the field for Minnesota, shooting a combined 12-for-38.

- The Wolves swept the season series (4-0) against Dallas.

Player of the Game:

Crawford was an absolute joy to watch off the bench, finishing with a season-high 24 points while shooting an efficient 11-for-18 from the field and 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. He also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Up Next:

The Wolves are back home on Sunday in a battle against the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. This is a pretty pivotal battle. Utah is in seventh place, just a half game back from the Wolves.