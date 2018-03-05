Wolves Remain In Top-10 Of NBA.com Power Rankings

Julian Andrews

Web Editorial Associate

After a challenging 1-2 road trip which included a win in Sacramento, a loss to the streaking Trail Blazers, and a disappointing result in a physical game versus the Jazz, the Wolves fell to No. 9 in the NBA.com Power Rankings.

John Schuhmann writes:

The Wolves are two games into a stretch of eight straight against teams with winning records. And that stretch is not off to a good start, with losses in Portland and Utah dropping them to 2-13 on the road in 2018.

Minnesota has struggled to adjust to the loss of Jimmy Butler. However, the Wolves don’t play again until Thursday, when they host the Celtics. Their five-day break should give the team a chance to rest, regroup, and get a few practices in as they continue to fight for position in a tough Western Conference playoff race.

The Wolves will have many opportunities prove themselves against quality opponents in the coming weeks. Following the game against the Celtics, the Wolves host the defending champion Warriors in a nationally-televised game Sunday afternoon before heading back on the road to play Washington and San Antonio.

The Wolves are currently 38-28, fifth in the Western Conference.