Timberwolves Are No. 1 In Jersey Ranking

This offseason, each NBA team got the chance to get a little wild with their jersey designs. Why? The league switched from Adidas to Nike and with that, each team was given at least four jerseys to play around with.

Some teams didn’t switch anything up, and that’s fine, we guess. But some teams did. And that’s paid off in a recent NBA jersey ranking from Sports Illustrated in which the Wolves took No. 1.

Here’s what SI had to say about the team’s new threads:

Okay, controversial pick. But the stripe across the chest is a bold move, and it makes everyone look a little extra yoked. I’m mostly commending the Wolves for actually trying something with this design and stepping out a little bit. One consequence of the strip that I kind of enjoy? It neatly separates the swoosh and sponsor from the team name. These will grow on you, I promise.

In partnership with Fitbit, the Wolves went out of the box. Their new jerseys don’t resemble much of their old ones and that’s kind of the point with new jerseys, a new logo and a new sponsor – not to mention two new All-Stars and a renovated Target Center - all in the same offseason.

Our web team has done a great job of covering the jersey unveil this offseason (about as good as you can cover a jersey unveil, I guess). You can check out all the details from three of the team’s four released jerseys here.

It is a new era indeed.