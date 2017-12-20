Wolves Prep For Second-Straight Christmas-Day Game

For the second consecutive year, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing a Christmas Day game.

Had you told people this five or six years ago when things weren’t exactly on the up-and-up for the Wolves, this would come as a surprise. But heading into this season, it would have been a surprise had the Wolves not been slated to play on Christmas.

Minnesota will be traveling to play the Lakers in Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on TNT.

It’s the fifth and last game of Christmas Day.

The rest of the schedule:

76ers at Knicks, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Cavaliers at Warriors, 2 p.m., ABC

Wizards at Celtics, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Rockets at Thunder, 7 p.m., ABC

Timberwolves at Lakers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

The Wolves fell last season to the Thunder in Oklahoma City last Christmas, and they are hoping to get their record to .500 on Christmas against the Lakers.

As of Dec. 20, the Wolves are 18-13, fourth in the West, while the Lakers are 10-18, 11th in the West.

But standings and records don’t really mean a whole lot, especially with the allure of Christmas Day games. This game should attract the eyes of many basketball fans. The Wolves have three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to go with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Rookie Lonzo Ball is stealing the headlines in Los Angeles, but is shooting just 33.9 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from the 3-point line. Fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma is the one vying for Rookie of the Year candidacy, averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line.

We will get entertainment on the court and on the sidelines as Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kristen Ledlow will be calling the game for TNT.

We’ll have plenty of content leading up to and after this game, but this is your friendly reminder to stay up a little later than you might usually do on Christmas. It’ll be worth it.