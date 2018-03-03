Wolves Playoff Watch Viewing Guide | March 3, 2018

The Western conference playoff race is tight.

After Friday night, the Timberwolves are 38-28, sixth in the Western Conference. The difference between third and 10th in the West is a mere four games, meaning that things can change on a nightly basis.

Here’s your viewing guide if you’re a Wolves fan for Saturday night:

Nuggets at Cavaliers, 6:30 p.m., League Pass

The Nuggets go into the game holding onto the eighth spot in the West with a 34-28 record, two games back from the Wolves.

This one won’t be easy against King James and Co. on the road. Plus, it’s a back-to-back for Denver after beating the Grizzlies in Memphis last night.

Paul Millsap is back from injury for Denver and in 25.3 minutes per game over the last two, he’s averaging 12 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 steals.

Lakers at Spurs, 8 p.m., League Pass

The Spurs are all-of-the-sudden with two All-Stars as LaMarcus Aldridge sprained his right ankle against the Pelicans on Wednesday night. It’s not serious, but with how tight this race is, every game matters.

San Antonio is 36-26, fourth in the West with a winning percentage 0.5 percent better than the Wolves.

The Lakers are rolling now, winning four-straight games, three coming on the road. Why not steal one in San Antonio?

Thunder at Blazers, 9 p.m., League Pass

This is a win-win, or a lose-lose for the Wolves.

Both teams are in the middle of the West.

Portland is 36-26 (0.5 percentage points ahead of the Wolves) while Oklahoma City is 37-27 (0.2 percentage points ahead).

This is freaking insane.

The Blazers have won five-straight games, while the Thunder have won three straight.

The loser of this one will fall back behind the Wolves.

Jazz at Kings, 9 p.m., League Pass

Utah is coming off a a physical and grinded out win over the Wolves on Friday night.

The Jazz are 32-20, four games back from the Wolves and No. 10 in the West. They are a long shot, but hey, the Kings are very good and who knows what will happen moving forward.

This is fun. But also incredibly nerve-wracking.

So, if you’re a Wolves fan, you’re cheering guide:

Cavs over Nuggets

Lakers over Spurs

Toss-up

Kings over Jazz

We’ll check back in tomorrow to see how all of this shook out.