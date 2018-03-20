Wolves Playoff Watch Viewing Guide | March 20, 2018

The Wolves face another Western Conference rival tonight as the Clippers come to town. Minnesota fans should focus on supporting their team in this important game.

But there are other games to be played as well, many of which can impact the Wolves’ playoff standings.

Here’s who you should be rooting for:

Thunder at Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT

After a difficult stretch at the beginning of the season, the Thunder are putting things together, unfortunately.

They have clawed their way up to fourth place in the West and have a two-game lead over the fifth-place Jazz. In their last win—an impressive victory over the Toronto Raptors—Russell Westbrook had 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists. Look out.

The Thunder face a Celtics team tonight that is certainly playing at less than full strength.

Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are all sidelined. Without Irving’s scoring, and Smart’s incredible defense, the Celtics fell 89-108 to the Pelicans on Sunday.

The Celtics have a strong hold on second place in the East, so there’s no reason to panic for them, but Wolves fans should certainly hope they find a way to stop the Thunder’s surge.

Mavericks at Pelicans, 7 p.m., League Pass

The Mavericks have one of the weakest interior defenses in the NBA. That’s a problem when you’re playing Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans just beat the shorthanded Celtics, and Anthony Davis has been playing at an MVP level. He’s averaging 27.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game in the month of March. Those are some incredible numbers.

The Mavericks have been at the bottom of the league all year, and it’s unlikely they turn it around and beat a New Orleans team that has a lot to play for. That’s exactly what Wolves fans should be hoping for though—with the same number of wins as Minnesota, New Orleans is in direct competition with the Wolves for playoff positioning.

Hawks at Jazz, 8 p.m., League Pass

It’s a similar story with this one. The Jazz, on the back of arguably the best defense in the NBA and the inspired play of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, have fought their way into fifth place in the West after being an afterthought for much of the first part of the season.

The Hawks have lost six in a row, and while Dennis Schroder and John Collins represent hope for the future of the franchise, it’s likely they will wake up tomorrow with their losing streak at seven.

Atlanta likely does not have enough firepower to overcome the Jazz defense, so they’ll have to rely on locking down Utah’s offense if they want a chance to win.

An off-shooting night from Mitchell could give the Hawks a chance—Minnesota fans should be hoping for just that.

Rockets at Blazers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

This one should be fun contest between two of the best backcourts in the league.

The Rockets have the league’s best record and shoot more threes than any other team. The Blazers have won 13 in a row and have started to get contributions from players not named Damian Lillard.

It would be good news for the rest of the conference if the Blazers’ streak was ended. The recipe for that outcome likely lies in picking apart their surprisingly good defense. Houston is perfectly equipped to do that.

As Wolves fans saw on Sunday, the Rockets offense is not complicated, but they execute it incredibly well. Portland will likely switch on almost every screen and try to use their group of defensive-minded forwards to keep the Rockets off the three-point line. Easier said than done.

If both teams are hitting threes, this one could quickly turn into a shootout, a situation which would favor the Rockets. Wolves fans should be hoping Houston’s hot shooting puts an end to the Blazers’ run.