Wolves Playoff Watch Viewing Guide | March 16, 2018

San Antonio, Denver, Utah, and Portland all won their games last night. While this isn’t an ideal outcome for the Wolves, they did move up to fifth place in the conference as a result of the Pelicans taking the loss at the hands of the Spurs.

The Wolves play two games this weekend—in San Antonio on Saturday, and at home against Houston on Sunday.

While last night had quite a few games that impacted the Wolves, tonight most of the NBA’s games are either in the East, or between teams that are not challenging the Wolves in the standings. There is only one game that has the potential to impact Minnesota’s playoff positioning.

Nevertheless, here’s your preview!

Clippers at Thunder, 7:00 p.m., NBATV

This is a big one for both these teams.

If the playoffs started today, the Clippers would be watching from home. They lost last night to the Rockets, and the Spurs beat the Pelicans, moving back into eighth and pushing the Clippers into ninth.

The Clippers absolutely do not want to fall further in the standings, but they’ll have their hands full versus the Thunder.

Carmelo Anthony has played well in his last two games and the Thunder have won four in a row. The pressure to make the playoffs, and win in the playoffs, is enormous for this club. They currently sit in fourth in the West.

However, it is impossible to ignore OKC’s schedule. After several wins against lower-tier opponents, the Thunder will close out their season with a slate of tough games, including ones against Toronto, Boston, Portland, Golden State, and Houston.

The Thunder cannot afford to lose games, and a zoned-in OKC squad is scary, but the Clippers will certainly try to make it difficult for them.

DeAndre Jordan came down to earth a little bit last night, but still gathered 18 rebounds, and say what you will about the Clippers, but there’s no quit in them. This one could get interesting.

For Wolves fans, this one is kind of a lose-lose. The most important thing for Minnesota is winning this weekend.