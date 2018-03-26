Wolves Playoff Watch Guide | March 26, 2018

The most important game with playoff implications for the Timberwolves on Monday night is, of course, their own game.

They host the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.

We have plenty of content previewing that game, so you should check all of that out immediately after finishing this quick read.

Minnesota goes into the evening with a 42-32 record, seventh in the West.

It’s a slow night around the NBA, with only one game impacting the Western Conference playoff race aside from the Wolves and Grizzlies game.

Nuggets at 76ers, 6 p.m., NBA TV

The Nuggets sit at 40-33, 1.5 games back from the Wolves, sitting in ninth place in the West.

With just nine games left, time is ticking for Denver, a team that has won two straight. But the Nuggets will have their hands full on Monday night against Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic battle should be a fun one to watch.

If the Nuggets lose, they’ll fall to a full two games back from the eighth seed. It won’t be impossible to make up two games with eight remaining, but it won’t be the easiest thing with games against the Raptors, Thunder, Bucks, Pacers, Timberwolves (twice), Clippers and Blazers left on the schedule.

This isn’t quite a “must win” for Denver, but it’s about as close as you’ll get.