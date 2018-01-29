Wolves Nearing End Of Brutal Scheduling Stretch

The Wolves are nearing the end of a pretty tough scheduling stretch.

After Tuesday night’s game in Toronto against the Raptors, the Wolves will finish a stretch in which they played five games in seven nights in five different cities with two back to backs.

“You definitely feel it,” Wolves point guard Tyus Jones told our Alan Horton after Monday’s shootaround in Atlanta. “The travel gets to be a lot . . . You can’t use it as an excuse.”

Jones told Horton that he’s forgotten his hotel room numbers numerous times and even what city he’s in.

It started on Friday in Portland when the Wolves took on the Blazers. The next night, they faced off against the Warriors in Oakland. After a day off, the Wolves hosted the Nets in Minneapolis on Saturday. After an off-day Sunday, the Wolves travel to play the Hawks on Monday before taking on the Raptors in Toronto on Tuesday.

Whew.

But things will get somewhat easier in the future. The Wolves have the next two games after at home, before a three-day break before travelling to play the Cavaliers in Cleveland. And eight days after that, we’ll have the All-Star Break.

“When you look at our schedule, there’s time when it’s tough and for us it was from Dec. 24 to now,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We have the All-Star Break. You take them as they come. Everyone goes through the same things.”

The Wolves have done quite well since Dec. 24 if that’s the measuring stick. Since then, the Wolves have gone 12-7. Not great, but certainly solid and it’s helped get the Wolves to a 32-20 overall record, a game back from third in the West.