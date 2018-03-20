Wolves Holding Nothing Back During Playoff Push

The Wolves are expecting a physical game tonight against the Clippers. Los Angeles center DeAndre Jordan is a massive physical presence on both ends of the court, and this Clippers team has made their way this season by playing hard every single night.

After a couple tough losses, including a massive comeback that fell just short against the Rockets, one could forgive Minnesota’s players for being tired. But there’s no room for error—a fact that Wolves forward Taj Gibson is well aware of.

While some teams worry about balancing playoff pushes with keeping their players fresh for the postseason, Gibson says that should not be a concern for the Wolves’ young roster.

“I tell them to go out there and burn yourself out really, because when you’re watching the games at home in the summer you’re going to have a lot of regrets,” he said. “You’ll heal up in the summer. These are the games you’re going to look back on; what if I did this, what if I had done that? Try not to have any regrets, that’s the main thing I try and tell the guys. Go out there and play, because playoff time, you got to go lay it out on the line. There’s no tomorrow.”

Coach Tom Thibodeau agrees.

“The important thing is not to skip ahead, it’s important to have routines, to understand what goes into winning each and every day, if you take care of those things, your performance will take care of itself,” he said. “You don’t want to get lost in what happened yesterday or what’s ahead. You lock into today.”

The driven, focused play Gibson and Thibodeau are looking for has been helped lately by the energy in Target Center. Sell-outs are becoming a common occurrence, and against Houston, even when the team was down by as many as 21, the Minnesota crowd stayed with the team and helped them make a push.

Down the stretch, the Wolves will lean on the veteran experience of players like Gibson, as well as the support of their fans, to keep them zoned in and performing at their best.