Wolves Fall In Game 5, Eliminated From Postseason

The 2017-18 season came to an end for the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, as they fell to the Rockets 122-104 in Houston.

Like every game of the series, the Wolves were in the game and fought hard. Minnesota led 59-55 at half.

But like every game of the series besides Game 3, the Wolves let Houston explode for a big quarter, and that happened in the third when the Rockets outscored the Wolves 30-15.

That was enough to give Houston the momentum in front of its home crowd, closing out a 4-1 series victory.

“They hit some shots and we didn’t. It’s a s simple as that. In the third quarter, they blitzed us again and we didn’t do a good job of responding,” Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said after the game.

Towns, who struggled to start the series, led the Wolves with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Jamal Crawford added 20 off the bench. Jeff Teague finished with 17 points and seven assists while Andrew Wiggins added 14 points. Derrick Rose rounded things out with 12 points off the bench.

Jimmy Butler sat out the fourth quarter with a sore knee, the same knee he injured back in February.

More than anything, it appeared as if the Wolves were using caution with Butler.

“He had soreness in his knee; he had surgery, so we’re concerned any time someone is hurt,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “ . . . He just said it was sore, so we wanted to use caution.”

James Harden led Houston with 24 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. Clint Capela added 26 points and 15 boards. Eric Gordon led the second unit with 19 points. Trevor Ariza and P.J. Tucker scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, while Chris Paul had 12 points, nine assists and five boards.

Offensively, no player was able to jump out in the series for the Wolves. Players had a game or two, but nobody put together a complete series. Butler and Wiggins led the Wolves averaging 15.8 points per game, while Towns averaged 15.2 points and 13.4 rebounds.

There are plenty of positives to take away from the Wolves in the series. While the score might indicate it in each series, Minnesota gave itself a chance in every game against the best team record-wise in the NBA.

There are plenty of positives for the Wolves throughout the series and the season as a whole even with the first-round exit.

“It was a well-fought effort by our team,” Teague said. “We played hard and we played together, that’s a really good team over there. It was a tough year up and down, injuries had us a little bit but we were able to put up a good fight.”