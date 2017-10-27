Wolves Drop Thunder Late To Get Back On Track

Mitchell Hansen

Web Editorial Associate

Twitter

After falling in the last two contests, the Minnesota Timberwolves got back on track in front of a large home crowd Friday night.

In their second matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in less than a week (you know how the first game ended), the Wolves once again came away with the win late, beating the Thunder 119-116 at Target Center.

The Wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns with a game-high 33 points and 19 rebounds and Jimmy Butler with 25 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Jeff Teague added a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists, Taj Gibson had a solid game with 16 points and eight rebounds and Andrew Wiggins tallied 14 points and three rebounds.

Russell Westbrook had 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and Paul George had 23 points and five rebounds to lead Oklahoma City. Carmelo Anthony had 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and eight rebounds.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 3-3 overall on the season and now hold a 2-0 season series lead over the Thunder. With the loss, Oklahoma City falls to 2-3 on the year.

Highlight Of The Game

With 8:06 left in the opening quarter, Teague found Butler on an alley-oop that finished with an athletic slam.

That basket put Minnesota up 9-6 early.

The Numbers Game

The game experienced 31 lead changes and was tied a total of 15 times.

Minnesota out-rebounded Oklahoma City 44-35 in the game.

The Wolves finished shooting 48.8 percent from the field, while the Thunder shot 50 percent.

Player Of The Game

Friday night’s Wolves Player of the Game goes to Jimmy Butler. When it mattered most, Butler took the game over for Minnesota.

Butler finished with 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the game, tallying 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in the final quarter alone.

Up Next

The Wolves will hit the road for a two-game road trip with stops coming in Miami on Monday and New Orleans on Wednesday. Monday’s game against the Heat will begin at 6:30 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena and will be aired on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.

Wolves Drop Thunder Late To Get Back On Track