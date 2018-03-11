Wolves Are One Of Three Teams To Beat Warriors In Each Of Last Three Seasons

With the Timberwolves’ 109-103 win over the Warriors on Sunday afternoon, the Wolves have now taken down the Warriors in each of the last seasons.

Per our guy Alan Horton, Minnesota is one of three teams to do that. The others are the Nuggets and Celtics.

Wolves have defeated the Warriors in each of the last 3 seasons. The Celtics & Nuggets are the only other teams to do that. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 11, 2018

The Warriors have only lost 39 games over that stretch, so, 7.7 percent of those losses have come to the Wolves. Fun facts!

The Wolves beat the Warriors 103-102 on March 10 at Target Center last season. They beat the Warriors in Golden State 124-117 in overtime on April 5 in 2015-16.

The win moves the Wolves to 39-29, fifth in the West and just 0.2 percentage points away from the four spot.