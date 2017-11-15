Wolves Battle Spurs For Third Place In West

Here we are, 13 games into the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team finds itself in fourth place in a loaded Western Conference.

This has come with some bumps in the road along the way, as three new starters do their best to gel with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

The Wolves face off against the 9-5 San Antonio Spurs tonight in a battle at the Target Center. If the Wolves win, they’d leapfrog the Spurs for third place in the conference, behind the Warriors and Rockets, respectively.

The Spurs will be a bit hobbled without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker combined with coming off a game last night in Dallas.

The Wolves are also a bit beat up as center Gorgui Dieng (right finger) is doubtful to play.

“If it were on his other hand, he probably could play, but we just have to be patient and see where he is tomorrow,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Wednesday’s shootaround.

Birthday Boy

Today mark the 22nd birthday of Towns. We already wrote a piece on everything Towns has accomplished in his very young career.

“It’s crazy, Towns said. “It’s amazing that I really could be at Kentucky (still). I’m blessed to see 22 years . . . I look at myself now in the mirror and I’m 22 and I’m a vet on the team.”

Andrew Wiggins on what he got Towns for his birthday?

“A high five.”

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports North and WCCO 830.