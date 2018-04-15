Wiggins Shows Off Athleticism In Playoff Debut

In his playoff debut, Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins showed that he's one of the more athletic players in the league.

After a Jeff Teague rebound with 6:24 left, Wiggins sprinted on the right side of the court and Teague threw him an alley-oop from the 3-point line. The pass was a bit deep, but Wiggins was able to adjust in the air for the tip in off the glass.

It was Wiggins' fourth point of the game.

