Wiggins Sets Career-High For 3-Pointers Made In Season

Andrew Wiggins hit a 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining in the first half on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center.

The bucket gave Wiggins 104 3-pointers made for his season, marking a new career high.

From rookie year to fourth season, Wiggins has made 39, 57, 103 and 104 3-pointers, respectively, which is quite the leap. He still has seven more games to add on to this mark, something he’ll likely break a few more times throughout his career with how the NBA is going.

In his fourth season, Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points per season while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from the 3-point line.