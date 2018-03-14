Wiggins Moves to Fifth on Wolves' All-Time Scoring List

With 5:28 left in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Wizards, Andrew Wiggins hit a 10-foot jumper on an assist from Jeff Teague, and became the fifth-leading scorer in Timberwolves history. By the end of the game, he was up to 6,230 career points.

Here's the play:

With this shot, Andrew Wiggins became the fifth-leading scorer in team history. pic.twitter.com/L2rw3cUR9j — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 14, 2018

Wiggins passed Doug West—one of the original Timberwolves drafted by the team in the 1989 NBA draft for the Wolves’ inaugural season. It took West nine seasons to reach his scoring total of 6,216 points—Wiggins is in just his fourth season.

Wiggins’ ability to score the ball is undeniable. Earlier this season, he became the sixth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 6,000 career points.

Next on the Wolves’ all-time scoring list is Wally Szczerbiak with 6,777 points. If Wiggins keeps his scoring up, the 23-year-old should have ample opportunity to break many more Timberwolves records.

The Wolves’ all-time leading scorer is Kevin Garnet with 19,201 points over 12 seasons.