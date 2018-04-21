Wiggins Is Letting His Play Do The Talking

Andrew Wiggins is quiet. He doesn’t show much emotion.

If you’re lucky, he’ll smile. Maybe he’ll show some teeth. If you’re lucky, you’ll get a laugh.

Maybe he’ll yell after a big dunk. But normally, he just handles his business and carries on.

He’s not being rude. That’s just Andrew.

Wiggins has been the loudest player (figuratively, of course) in Minnesota’s first-round playoff series against the Rockets and that was on display Saturday night in the team’s 121-105 victory, Minnesota’s first playoff win since 2004.

Wiggins finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal while shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-6 from the 3-point line.

The best player in this series has been Andrew Wiggins. He did it again tonight. 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT), 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block #Alleyesnorth pic.twitter.com/RbpiAgVWvk — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) April 22, 2018

In the series, Wiggins is averaging 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from the 3-point line. Wiggins has been the leader for the Wolves on both sides of the court.

“Andrew’s played very well,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “He played very well down the stretch. He’s playing well in the playoffs. He’s playing an all-around game. . . It became contagious with everyone.”

Wiggins is one to never get too high or too low, which may irk some fans, but that attitude has proven absolutely perfect for playoff basketball.

Another player who has a quiet demeanor, Jeff Teague, finished with 23 points and eight assists in the win.

You can be loud in more ways than one.