Wiggins Goes Sky High to Finish Bjelica Lob

Andrew Wiggins has hops.

He reminded the Target Center crown of his incredible athleticism (in case they’d forgotten) early in Tuesday’s game against the Clippers.

But it wasn’t just Wiggins—nearly the entire team had a hand in this play.

After the Wolves defense forced a turnover, Jeff Teague passed the ball through a Clippers trap to Taj Gibson as he was falling out of bounds. Gibson passed it to a streaking Nemanja Bjelica, who threw up a great lob. Wiggins hung in the air and finished the job with a slam.

This play. Great on both ends. pic.twitter.com/bBE9MDQ09t — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 21, 2018

Great defense leads to easy offense. The Wolves’ athleticism and passing ability from multiple positions make them a dangerous team on the fast break. Of course, it helps to have someone like Wiggins catching lobs.