Wiggins Becomes 6th-Youngest To Hit 6,000 Points

Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins went into Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers needing four points to hit 6,000 for his career.

Wiggins scored five in the first three minutes, fittingly against the team that drafted him and traded him.

Here is the triple that gave him 6,000 for his very young career.

At 22 years and 349 days, Wiggins is the sixth-youngest player to hit that mark. Those quicker than him were LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady. All Hall of Famers and certainly not bad company.

In his career, Wiggins is averaging 29.1 points per game against Cleveland.