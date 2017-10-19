Wiggins Is Eighth-Youngest To Reach 5K

Andrew Wiggins needed five points in Wednesday’s season opener to hit 5,000 for his career.

Wiggins has averaged 20.4 points throughout his career so him scoring five points seemed like a near certainty. And it was. With 5:21 minutes left in the first quarter, Wiggins sunk a free throw for point No. 5 of the night, 5,000 to his career.

Wiggins would finish with a team-high 26 points in the loss, the most he’s ever had in a season opener.

By hitting 5,000 points before his 23rd birthday, Wiggins became the 12th overall player under 23 to hit that mark and eighth-youngest. Per Timberwolves PR, had Wiggins scored five more points in last year’s finale in Houston, he would have been the fourth-youngest at 22 years and 48 days instead of 22 years and 237 days.

Stupid offseasons.

The only players to hit 5,000 points at a younger age have been LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Derrick Rose and Tracy McGrady. Five of those seven are future Hall of Famers. The jury is still out on Dwight Howard and Derrick Rose.

The four next youngest players on this list behind Wiggins are Shaquille O’Neal, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Chris Bosh.

Certainly, this is very good company.

Wiggins has 59 games until his 23rd birthday. With 5,021 career points now, he would need to average 16.6 points per game to hit 6,000 before 23. We have a feeling that won’t be a problem for Wiggins.