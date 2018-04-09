This Is 'Why Everything Matters'

Here we are, hours before the Timberwolves' biggest game of the season.

With just two games remaining, the Wolves could clinch a playoff spot tonight with a win over the Grizzlies, a Nuggets loss to the Blazers and a Spurs win over the Kings.

While Memphis is well out of the playoff hunt, Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau knows his team has to bring it all against a team that is 2-0 against the Wolves this season.

“This is what it’s all about,” Thibodeau said after Monday’s shootaround. “The intensity of the games. The concentration that’s necessary. That’s why everything does matter. Those habits you built all season long come to the forefront.”

One player who could prove to be Minnesota’s x-factor down the stretch is forward Nemanja Bjelica. Jimmy Butler is back and that moves Bjelica back to the bench, but he still has plenty of value.

Bjelica is averaging a career-high 7.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season while shooting a scorching 42.2 percent from the 3-point line.

In 17 starts for Butler, Bjelica averaged 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 41.4 percent from the 3-point line.

“What he’s showed us is he’s able to handle starting, not starting, he played the three, he played the four . . . And that versatility to me is what makes him valuable,” Thibodeau said.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Monday night at Target Center. The game will air on Fox Sports North Plus and 102.9 Buz’n FM.