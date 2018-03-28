Western Conference Playoff Update | Wolves Get Plenty Of Help

Monday night was not the night for the Wolves

We aren’t going to talk about that.

But we are going to talk about how Tuesday night was a good night for the Wolves, despite the fact that they didn’t play.

There were four games with Western Conference playoff implications last night and three of them went the Wolves’ way.

Let’s break it down like a cardboard box.

Spurs Drop 2nd-Straight On Road

San Antonio lost 116-106 to the Wizards in Washington on Tuesday night. The Spurs scored 106 points the most Spursy way with no player scoring more than 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Wizards did the same thing, having seven players score somewhere between 11 and 16 points.

The Spurs fall to 43-32, sixth in the West and a game ahead of the Wolves.

The Wizards are a good team, so there’s no reason to press the panic button for the Spurs in that regard. What’s extremely worrisome is that LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio’s only hope with Kawhi Leonard out, left the game with a left knee contusion. He’ll undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

Spurs fans are crossing their fingers and hoping it’s nothing serious.

San Antonio has seven games left on its schedule, and the Spurs will need Aldridge for about all of them: vs. OKC, vs. HOU, @ LAC, @ LAL, vs. POR, vs. SAC and @ NO.

Nuggets Continue To Fall

Props to Denver for competing hard in Toronto on a back-to-back last night, but props don’t equal wins, something the Nuggets are desperate for right now.

Denver fell 114-110 to the East’s best team on Tuesday night despite 29 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists from Nikola Jokic.

While the Wolves hope to rise up in the conference with a few more wins to close out the season, it helps when teams aren’t breathing directly on the back of their neck. The Nuggets took a step back, falling to 40-35, 10th in the West and two games back from the Wolves.

Things don’t get any easier for the Nuggets. They travel to play the Thunder on Friday night.

There’s plenty of potential in Denver, but the defense has not been good at all in the second-half of the season.

The Denver Nuggets have allowed 100 or more points in each of their last 25 games, tied for the longest such streak in the NBA in the last 23 seasons. — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) March 27, 2018

It’s Dame Time

We’ve heard this story before.

The Blazers trailed by six heading into the fourth quarter against the Pelicans. And then Damian Lillard scored 20 points in the final frame to lead the red-hot Blazers to another win.

Lillard finished the game with 41 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win.

Death, taxes and Dame Time in the fourth quarter.

Damian Lillard tonight:

41 PTS (20 in the fourth)

9 REB

6 AST

4 STL

1 Wpic.twitter.com/ViWfz75OkY — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 28, 2018

Our Julian Andrews suggested rooting for the Blazers over the Pelicans for the Wolves’ best playoff potential, and he was right.

The win moves the Blazers to 46-28, third in the West and 3.5 games ahead of the Wolves with seven games left.

In better news, the Pelicans fall to 43-32, just one game up on the Wolves and at fifth in the West.

New Orleans travels to play LeBron James and the Cavs on Friday in Cleveland.

Clippers Keep Hopes Alive

The Clippers outscored the Bucks 27-16 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 105-98 win. LA was red-hot from the 3-point line, connecting on 15 of 28 3-pointers (53.6 percent).

With the Nuggets loss, the 40-34 Clippers move to ninth in the West, just 1.5 games back from the Wolves. Minnesota, however, was 4-0 against LA this season, thus giving the Wolves the tiebreaker if it comes down to it.

LA travels to play the Suns tonight in Phoenix.

Be on the lookout for our playoff preview for tonight’s games later today.