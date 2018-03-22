Western Conference Playoff Update | Wolves Get No Help

Nothing changed on Wednesday night for the Wolves.

Minnesota sits at 41-31, still seventh in the West.

There were four games that had playoff implications for the Wolves and they all went anti-Wolves.

Fourth-Quarter Surge Leads Pellies Over Pacers

I watched this one from my phone as the League Pass on my TV wasn’t working. The Pacers led 69-67 heading into the fourth, but Anthony Davis did Anthony Davis things in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points while leading the Pelicans to a 96-92 win.

Davis doing stuff like this is simply unfair.

There is no defending Anthony Davis. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/V53W1qjaHf — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 22, 2018

Once the Pelicans clinch a playoff berth, New Orleans needs to build Davis a statue.

In his last seven games, Davis has averaged 28.6 points, 12 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

New Orleans improves to 42-30 on the season, fifth in the West but just a game ahead of the Wolves. Minnesota swept the season series over the Pellies, so if the Wolves tie record-wise with the Pelicans, it’s good news for us.

The Pelicans are back at it tonight at home against the Lakers. Danger could be on the horizon for the Pelicans, though. After the Lakers, they have a Rockets, Blazers, Cavs and Thunder gauntlet to look forward to.

Nuggets Keep Hopes Alive

The Nuggets absolutely crushed the Bulls, 135-102, in Chicago on Wednesday night. Seven players hit double-digits for the Nuggets, led by Paul Millsap’s 22. Millsap was a +34 in the game. Poor Denzel Valentine was a -26 in 24 minutes for Chicago.

Denver moves to 39-33, ninth in the West and 1.5 games back from the eighth seed and a full two games back from Minnesota. It’s worth noting Minnesota and Denver play twice in the next 10 games, so those are pretty crucial games.

This tweet made me laugh.

Nuggets trying to stay in the playoff race like pic.twitter.com/PP0vRDnkg3 — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) March 22, 2018

The Nuggets are back at it Friday night on the road against the Wizards of Washington.

Clippers (Kind Of) Keep Hopes Alive

The Clippers beat the Bucks 127-120 a day after falling to the Wolves at Target Center.

This was a very good win for LA and a great night for DeAndre Jordan, who finished with a ridiculous line of 25 points, 22 rebounds and four assists.

DeAndre Jordan (25 PTS, 22 REB) played big to fuel the @LAClippers on the road in Milwaukee! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/1mVtnkV89A — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2018

LA moves to 38-33. With 11 games left, the Clippers are two games back from the eighth seed with the Nuggets inbetween. It’s not going to be easy, but there is still hope for the team formerly known as Lob City.

The Clippers stay on the road on Friday to take on the Pacers.

Spurs Win Fifth Straight

Remember when the Spurs were 10th in the West and it looked like they’d need the ghosts of David Robinson and Tim Duncan to save them? That was 10 days ago!

Since, the Spurs have won five in a row, including Wednesday night’s 98-90 W over the Wizards AKA the Lizards because they took the L.

LaMarcus Aldridge has gone from “probably doesn’t fit on the Spurs” to being “THE SPURS” in the matter of a year. In Wednesday’s win, he finished with 27 points, nine boards and four assists.

LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE IS TAKING OVER! pic.twitter.com/N51eDmdFMU — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 18, 2018

The Spurs move to 42-30, sixth in the West and a game ahead of the Wolves. We still have no idea what’s going on with them and Kawhi Leonard, but even if Leonard doesn’t return, it appears as if this team is heading to the postseason for the 21st-straight season.

The Spurs host the Jazz on Friday night in a pretty darn important game.