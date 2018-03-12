Western Conference Playoff Update | Wolves Get Much-Need W

The Wolves beat the Warriors yesterday.

If this is the first time you’re hearing this, I’m questioning your Wolves’ fandom.

It was perhaps the team’s biggest win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak.

With the win, the Wolves moved to 39-29, fifth in the West.

Here are the two other games from Sunday that had Western Conference Playoff implications.

Jazz Stay Hot Against The Pelicans

Anthony Davis returned from a sprained ankle against the Jazz on Sunday and played 40 minutes, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to stop the scoring threat that is Ricky Rubio.

Wait, what?

Rubio finished with 30 points, 12 coming from the 3-point line, to lead to Jazz to their sixth-straight win.

Utah moves to 37-30, tied for eighth in the West with the Clippers and Nuggets and just 1.5 games back from the Wolves.

The Jazz have a fairly easy upcoming stretch, hosting the Pistons, Suns, King and Hawks over the next four games.

The Pelicans drop to 38-28, 0.2 percentage points up on the Wolves at the No. 4 spot. Their next game is at home on Tuesday against Charlotte.

Joker’s Trip-Dub Leads Nuggets Over Kings

The Nuggets are playing for something while the Kings are not.

That was on display Sunday night when the Nuggets absolutely crushed the Kings 130-104 behind 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists from center Nikola Jokic.

If you’re playing the Nuggets and Jokic does this, you know a full-court pass is coming.

Lol.

Nikola Jokic just said that this is the face he makes to Gary Harris to let him know he is going to throw a full-court pass. I'm not kidding. He legitimately just said this. pic.twitter.com/uoHY8leoKe — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) March 12, 2018

He’s a character.

The Nuggets move to 37-30, in that same tie with the Clippers and Jazz for the eighth spot (technically the Clippers have a 0.2 percent advantage, but that’s not as fun).

Denver is 1.5 games back from the Wolves and travels to play the suddenly-hot Lakers on Tuesday.

