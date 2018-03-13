Western Conference Playoff Update | Thunder Sneak Out Win vs. Kings

We were hoping for the Kings to upset the Thunder on Monday night.

It almost happened, but the Thunder held onto the 106-101 win at home. That seems like an oddly close win against a not-very-good team, but a win is a win.

The big story here if you’re a Thunder fan is the fact that Carmelo Anthony looked like Carmelo Anthony, finishing with 21 points, shooting 7-for-14 from the field and 5-for-7 from the 3-point line.

This is a good sign considering over the last seven games, Anthony was shooting a dreadful 33.7 percent from the field and 28.2 percent from the 3-point line.

The win moves the Thunder to 40-29, fourth in the West and a half game ahead of the sixth-place Wolves. Of course, the Wolves have a chance to match that record as they play against the Wizards tonight (plenty of content coming on the site throughout the day. Read it all or else.).

Oklahoma City gets the joy of a back to back tonight against the Hawks, a team that’s lost three-straight games and eight of its last 10.

Spurs Out Of A Playoff Spot

It felt weird typing that.

But after San Antonio’s 109-93 road loss to the Rockets on national TV, the Spurs fell to 37-30, sliding all the way down to 10th in the West. Oh boy.

Alex Kennedy, hit the people with some facts.

The Spurs are now the 10th seed in the West. Keep in mind, only 2 games separate the 4th seed from the 10th seed so there's no need to panic yet. But if San Antonio DID miss the playoffs, it would be the first time since the 1996-97 season (Gregg Popovich's first year as coach). — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 13, 2018

The good news, for San Antonio, is that there isn’t a whole lot of room inbetween these teams. The Spurs are just 1.5 games back from the Pelicans and Wolves. With the possible return of Kawhi Leonard, this could all turn around. But the Spurs have lost eight of their lost 10 and things don’t look great, even if Leonard returns. He’s not going to instantly turn things around. There will be a bit of a feeling out period.

San Antonio doesn’t get much time to think about the loss as it hosts the Magic tonight.

Blazers Keep Blazin’

The Blazers rattled of their 10th-straight win against the Heat in Portland last night against the Heat, 115-99.

It feels like this team could be anyone right now, including those pesky Rockets.

Last week’s Player of the Week, Damian Lillard, finished with 32 points, 10 assists and five rebounds while shooting a ridiculous 7-for-14 from the 3-point line.

Damian Lillard stayed hot with 32 PTS, 10 AST, and 7 triples to fuel the @trailblazers 10th win in a row! #RipCity pic.twitter.com/0pDhz9NWVg — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2018

I said the other day that eventually, the Blazers would have to cool off.

I’m not quite sure I stand by that statement. They might never lose again.

Portland improves to 41-26, third in the West, 2.5 games ahead of the Wolves.

The Blazers don’t play until Thursday when they host LeBron James and the Cavaliers.