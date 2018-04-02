Western Conference Playoff Update | Shifting In The West

It was a busy Easter Sunday in the Western Conference.

And unfortunately for Wolves fans, it didn’t go their way.

Minnesota lost to Utah and fell to 44-34 overall, seventh in the West. The Wolves get a rest until Thursday when they play the Nuggets in Denver.

Let’s break down what else went down last night.

Spurs Shock Rockets

San Antonio crushed Houston, 100-83, in a nationally-televised matinee game. LaMarcus Aldridge continued his excellent season, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

It’s worth noting that Chris Paul (sore leg) did not play for Houston.

The win moves the once-ruled-out Spurs to 45-32 overall on the season, fourth in the West and 1.5 games ahead of the Wolves.

San Antonio next plays on Tuesday night against the Clippers in LA.

There’s Good News!

The only good news of the night is that the Clippers fell 111-104 to the Pacers thanks to a 30-point and 12-assist performance from Victor Oladipo, who will win the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award.

With five games remaining, the Clippers are holding onto dear life at 41-36, two games out of the eighth seed with the Nuggets in-between.

Tuesday night’s game against the Spurs is an absolute must-win game.

More Good (Kind Of?) News

The Thunder and Pelicans played an hour before the Wolves. Both are right in the middle of the playoff hunt, just like the Wolves. The bad news is that one of these teams had to win, but the good news is that there was also a loser. We like to think of the glass half full here.

OKC won 109-104 behind 26 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists from Russell Westbrook.

The win moves the Thunder to 45-33, fifth in the West and a game ahead of the Wolves. The Wolves have the 3-1 series lead over the Thunder, giving them the tiebreaker.

OKC hosts the Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Pelicans fall to 43-34, a half-game behind the Wolves for eighth in the West. The Wolves also have the season tiebreaker against the Pelicans.

New Orleans hosts the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Nuggets Have Playoff-Saving Comeback

The Nuggets were down by as much as 18 points, but went on a 27-7 run to force overtime, and thus a 128-125 win behind 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks from Nikola Jokic.

It was a huge win for the Nuggets, who are now a game back from a playoff spot and just 1.5 games back from the Wolves. There are two games remaining between the two teams – one on April 5 in Denver and one on April 11, to close the season at Target Center. Oh boy. My hands are getting sweaty.

Denver hosts Indiana on Tuesday night.

There are no games tonight with the NCAA Championship game. We’ll preview Tuesday night’s game tomorrow afternoon.