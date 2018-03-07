Western Conference Playoff Update | It's Yogi's World

We thought that maybe, just maybe, the Mavericks could pull off the upset against the Nuggets in Dallas last night.

Led by the legend of Yogi Ferrell, they did just that.

Dallas won 118-107 behind 24 points from Ferrell. The former Indiana star was a true Hoosier, shooting 9-for-11 from the field and 6-for-7 from the 3-point line.

Yogi Ferrell (6) and Dirk Nowitzki (5) combine to knock down 11 3's in @dallasmavs home W! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/3dj4bQYkP5 — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2018

The loss to Denver is more important than a win for Dallas. With the loss, Denver falls to 35-29. The Nuggets are still holding onto the eight-seed, but they are just a half game up on the ninth-place Clippers and a game up on the 10th-place Jazz.

The Nuggets are two games back from the Wolves.

Denver is back in action tonight against the Cavaliers at home. Nothing like a back-to-back against King James.

Rockets Keep Rolling

Houston won its 16th-straight game (two less wins than Memphis has this season) by defeating the Thunder 122-112.

The Rockets are now a half game up on the Warriors for first place in the West, but more importantly for the Wolves, it’s a loss for the Thunder. OKC falls to 37-29, a full game back from the Wolves for sixth in the West.

Russell Westbrook had 32 points, but he turned the ball over nine times.

I also have no idea what this stat means.

What a brutal stat from TNT. pic.twitter.com/CzEtjrkbDR — Thunder Heads (@OKCThunderHeads) March 7, 2018

Westbrook was the only player to play more than 25 minutes who shot better than 50 percent (15-for-27) from the field, so this stat seems, as the OKC Thunder Heads have said, ‘brutal.’

Things get a bit easier on Thursday when the Thunder host the Suns.

Damian Lillard Is A Monster

Portland won its eighth-straight game at home against the Knicks, 111-87, despite being on the second half of a back-to-back.

I’ll be honest. I didn’t watch this game. But by looking at the highlights and box score, my goodness. Are we sure Damian Lillard is human?

Lillard finished with 37 points and shot a ridiculous 8-for-11 from the 3-point line.

Dame heating up EARLY with 4 triples. pic.twitter.com/MUdBVvEz8a — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2018

Over his last five games, Lillard is averaging 39.4 points per game while getting to the free-throw line an average of 11.6 times. My goodness.

Portland moves to 39-26, third in the West and 1.5 games ahead of the Wolves.

The Blazers host the Warriors on Friday.

If Lillard Is A Monster, What Is Anthony Davis?

Answer: I have no idea.

The Pellies beat the Clippers 121-116 in LA last night, making it win No. 9 in a row.

Davis finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in the win.

If you think Lillard’s last five games are impressive, hold Anthony Davis’ beer.

Over the last nine games, Davis is averaging 37.7 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. WHAT IS LIFE?!

This dude Anthony Davis is a damn cheat code i swear pic.twitter.com/TQEIHJCUgg — Wobibrow (@World_Wide_Wob) March 7, 2018

The Pelicans, who the Wolves were 4-0 against this season, move to 37-26, a half game ahead of the Wolves.

They play next tonight in Sacramento.

We’ll have your previews for tonight’s games on the site later today. Stay tuned, good friends.