Western Conference Playoff Update | Clippers Are Creepin'

The Clippers went on a 13-2 run to close out the Nets on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The new “Big 3” in LA – Tobias Harris, Austin Rivers and Lou Williams – combined for 74 points and led the Clippers to their fourth win in their last five games.

Austin Rivers scores 27 points and comes up big late to lead @LAClippers at home! #ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/Kmv6OcAf91 — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2018

When looking at the playoff race, the Clippers aren’t necessarily knocking on the Wolves’ door, but only two games stand between the two squads. The Wolves are 38-28, fifth in the West, while the Clippers are 34-28, ninth in the West and just a half game behind the Nuggets for a playoff spot.

Since trading Blake Griffin to the Pistons on Jan. 29, the Clippers are 9-4.

The Pellies Continue To Roll

The Pelicans beat the Mavericks 126-109 on Sunday night, moving to 36-26, 0.5 percentage points ahead of the Wolves in the standings for the No. 4 seed.

It’s a game the Pelicans should have won, but that’s half the battle in the NBA – winning games you should win. That marks win No. 8 for the Pelicans, all without DeMarcus Cousins because sometimes sports don’t make sense.

While Anthony Davis was great, finishing with 23 points and 13 boards, we got to see old-school Rajon Rondo. Rondo looked like he was back in his Boston days, finishing with 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Vintage Rajon Rondo pic.twitter.com/9H7NQpIUPL — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 5, 2018

We’ll preview tonight’s games later this afternoon.