The Week Ahead | Three Western Conference Opponents

Monday

Wolves at Grizzlies, 7:00 p.m.

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

While the Grizzlies are down right now, having lost 11 straight, it’s home-away back-to-back for the Wolves.

Side note: Minnesota’s schedule this season has been incredibly weird. Home for a game. Away. Home. Away.

The Grizzlies have already gone through a lot this season. Dave Fizdale was fired and their best player, Mike Conley, is going to be out for a little while. We’ll see if the Wolves beat a team that is desperate for a win.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Welcome to the Tyreke Evans Comeback Tour! In his ninth NBA season, Evans is averaging 17.9 points (highest since 2009-10), 5.0 rebounds (highest since 2015-16) and 3.9 assists (highest since 2015-16). Better yet, he has only started three games.

Generally, the Sixth Man of the Year plays for a contender, but if Evans keeps these numbers up, he’ll be hard to overlook.

6MOTY candidates through 21 games: Tyreke Evans: 17ppg 3.5apg 5rpg 1spg 48%FG 40%3PT Will Barton: 15.4ppg 3apg 5rpg 1spg 48%FG 43%3PT Jordan Clarkson: 15.4ppg 3apg 3rpg 49%FG 37%3PT Dwyane Wade: 11.1ppg 4rpg 4apg 1spg 1bpg 43%FG 34%3PT — Adi (@_adibody) December 2, 2017

Wednesday

Wolves at Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

FS North, ESPN, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

After the Wolves beat the Clippers at the Target Center on Sunday, LA will be looking for revenge on Wednesday at STAPLES Center.

With no Blake Griffin or Danilo Gallinari, this team is trying to stay afloat until one returns. Plus, LINDSAY WHALEN will be a color commentator on Fox Sports North. That is the definition of must-see TV.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

(Looks at LA roster to see who is healthy.)

I guess it’s Austin Rivers who put up 30 on the Wolves Sunday. Rivers is averaging a career-high 14.3 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Since Nov. 22, Rivers is averaging 19.2 points while shooting a scorching 44.4 percent from the 3-point line.

Sunday

Wolves vs. Mavericks, 6:00 p.m.

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

The Wolves could be hoping to extend their winning streak to four games if all goes well. Minnesota is already 2-0 against the Mavericks this season and there’s a decent chance this will be Dirk Nowitzki’s last game EVER at the Target Center.

Don’t ever forget how good Nowitzki’s career has been.

He’s eighth overall in games played (1,417), sixth in points (30,518) and 14th in 3-pointers made (1,815).

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

If it is indeed Nowitzki’s last game at Target Center, it’s him. It will be the 65th time Nowitzki will have gone up against the Wolves. In the previous 64, the Tall Baller From The G is averaging 20.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

What a run it’s been for Dirk.

And he’s still got some ball left.