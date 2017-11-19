Week Ahead | Plenty Of Hoops To Feast On

It’s Thanksgiving week. While you’re busy stuffing your face with stuffing, the Wolves will be busy playing four games. Here’s a look ahead to the week:

Monday

Wolves at Hornets, 6:00 p.m.

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves get no rest after facing off against the Pistons at home on Sunday. Minnesota is out to prove that its 10-6 start after 16 games isn’t a fluke. It’s also a chance for the Wolves to sweep the season series against the Hornets. For Charlotte, this team has gotten off to a 6-9 start heading into the week and for a team that was supposed to make the playoffs, the Hornets are currently in 12th place in the East tied with the Nets. Not exactly what Steve Clifford envisioned.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

It’s still Dwight Howard and I’m not sure why. The dude fascinates me. He got fined for being inappropriate in the first meeting between the two squads and while he’s nowhere near what he once was, he’s still averaging 13.9 points and 12.5 rebounds this season. He finished with 13 points and nine rebounds against the Wolves back on Nov. 5.

Wednesday

Wolves vs. Magic, 7:00 p.m.

FS North Plus, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

Most expected Orlando to be not very good. And maybe they aren’t. But the Magic got off to a hot start before coming back down to earth. Going into the week, Orlando is 8-8. It’s the first matchup between these two teams. Orlando doesn’t have a star, but Frank Vogel’s team does have depth.

#PureMagic from Nikola Vucevic (24 PTS), Evan Fournier (23 PTS), & Aaron Gordon (21 PTS) who combined for 68 last night! pic.twitter.com/9zZmHRbKdP — NBA UK (@NBAUK) November 9, 2017

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Nikola Vucevic made 30 3-pointers during his six-year career going into 2017-18. This year, the center has already made 28 while shooting 40.6 percent from deep. It’s safe to say this isn’t a fluke. It’s pretty rare to see a guy who has been in the league for as long as Vucevic has change his game so much.

Friday

Wolves vs. Heat, 7:00 p.m.

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

These two teams went into overtime the last time they played each other. Miami is 7-8 and similar to Orlando and Charlotte, is a team trying to get itself into the top eight. Plus, a day after Thanksgiving, what better way to spend it than watch people exercise?

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Dion Waiters is always entertaining. He’s averaging 16.3 points per game this season. Sure, he’s only shooting 32.9 percent from deep on 6.1 attempts per game, but that won’t stop him shooting.

What is this play? I don’t know, but it’s beautiful and definitely not planned.

Sunday

Wolves vs. Suns, 2:30 p.m.

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

The Wolves are hoping to get revenge on the Suns after falling to them just two weeks ago in Phoenix, probably Minnesota’s ugliest loss of the young season. Plus, a little matinee basketball on Sunday? Do it.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Greg Monroe has only played two games with Phoenix since being part of the Eric Bledsoe trade, but he’s been effective, averaging 13 points and six rebounds in just 21 minutes per game. It will be interesting to see how his role with the team continues to develop.