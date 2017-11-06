The Week Ahead | Out West They Go

After winning five-straight games, the Wolves head out West to take on the defending champions and a young team on the rise.

Let’s preview a lighter week after the Wolves had four games last week.

Wednesday

Wolves at Warriors, 9:30 p.m.

Fox Sports North, ESPN

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

Heading into the week, the Wolves are Warriors are tied for second in the West with records of 7-3. We have no idea how the Western Conference is going to shape up and after the first 10 games, it’s been wild. Who knows if this game will be for some sort of playoff positioning?

This will be Minnesota’s biggest test of the season and a huge measuring stick. If the Wolves can come away with a win on national television, it would certainly be an announcement to the rest of the league that this team is for real. It would also mark six-straight wins for the club and an 8-3 start to the season, which is incredible considering most of these guys are still learning how to play with each other.

The Wolves have beaten the Warriors in each of the last two seasons.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

It’s hard not to key in on Steph Curry. The 29-year-old, four-time All-Star is back at it again, averaging 26.7 points, up 1.5 from last season, while shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from the 3-point line and 94.2 percent from the free-throw line. Could he make the 50/40/90 club for the second time in his career?

Saturday

Wolves at Suns, 8:00 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Arena

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Suns are an up-and coming team with plenty of talent. They already have wins at Washington and at home against Utah this season. They go into the week with a 4-6 record, but with guys like Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Mike James and Josh Jackson, there’s a direction of youth with this team. Where do Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender, two lottery picks from last year, fit in on this? We’ll see as the season continues.

The last time these two teams faced off, this happened:

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Rookie Josh Jackson has played better than I anticipated he would after watching him at Summer League. The former Jayhawk is averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent form the field and 36.7 percent from the 3-point line – not great numbers, but also not bad a for a 20-year-old player who had questions regarding his shooting coming into the draft.

In his last three games, Jackson has shot a combined 12-for-23 from the field and 4-for-9 from the 3-point line. Small sample size, maybe, or a sign of things to come.