The Week Ahead | Busy Week Capped Off With Thunder Looking For Revenge

The second week is here. The Wolves have two games against Eastern Conference opponents before a team in the West looks for revenge.

Tuesday

Wolves vs. Pacers, 7 p.m.

Target Center

FS North Plus, 830 WCCO



Why you should attend:

The Wolves are hoping to extend their winning streak to three against a Pacers team that is looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Wolves are hoping to prove people right, that they are indeed a playoff team, while the Pacers are trying to prove to people they can make a run without Paul George.

This also marks a return to the Target Center for Thaddeus Young, Glenn Robinson III and Al Jefferson.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

It would be big man Myles Turner, but he’s questionable with a concussion. I’m interested to see if Victor Oladipo can turn his career and public opinion of him around in Indiana after a season with the Thunder. We think Oladipo had a rough 2016-17, but he did shoot a career-high 44.2 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from the 3-point line.

So far through three games with the Pacers, Oladipo is averaging a team-high 22.3 points per game. We’ll see if he can keep that up against the duo of Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins.

WHOA. Victor Oladipo skies for one-handed alley-oop pic.twitter.com/alnb4JQceW — Eric Wobsoe (@World_Wide_Wob) October 21, 2017

Wednesday

Wolves at Pistons, 6 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena

FS North, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Pistons might be decent this year. I discussed this in our season preview podcasts, but this team has some depth. I don’t know if it has the star power, but it might not matter to make the playoffs in the East. The Pistons have wins over the Hornets and Knicks heading into the week, and lost by just four at Washington against the Wizards.

Tom Thibodeau and Stan Van Gundy are buddies, but both will want this win badly. It should be a good measuring stick for both squads.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Did you know Avery Bradley is entering his eighth season in the NBA already? That’s weird.

He was traded to the Pistons this offseason for Markeiff Morris. Bradley is playing just 26.3 minutes per game, down seven from last season. He’s widely considered one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and will certainly have his hands full against Butler and Wiggins.

Bradley’s off to a hot start this season, connecting on 15 of his first 32 shots, including 4 of 8 from deep.

Friday, 7 p.m.

Wolves at Thunder

Target Center

Fox Sports North, NBA TV, 830 WCCO



Why you should watch:

The Thunder will surely be looking for revenge after Wiggins and the Wolves sunk them in the final seconds on Sunday.

.@22wiggins comes in CLUTCH to sink the game winning three at the buzzer!! pic.twitter.com/6p3oxFTVr0 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 23, 2017

It’ll also be your first chance to see the trio that is Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

George.

Things haven’t gone according to plan quite yet for the Thunder who started the week out 1-2.

George is averaging 21.3 points per game, which is right on track with his career averages. But he’s averaging 5.7 rebounds, his lowest since 2011-12 if you don’t count his 2014-15 season in which he played just six games. He’s slow shooting just 33.3 percent from the 3-point line, the lowest mark since his rookie season.

This sounds silly to overreact to three games, but it is a reminder that it will take some time for things to gel in Oklahoma City.