WATCH: Towns Lights Up 1Q At All-Star
Karl-Anthony Towns came out firing in his first-career All-Star Game.
The first-time All-Star ended the first quarter with a game-high 11 points to go with two rebounds. Towns shot 5-for-6 from the field and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line to get Team Stephen off to a 42-31 lead.
If he keeps this up, Towns is going to be bringing some hardwood with him back to Minneapolis.
First quarter highlights for #KarlAnthonyTowns pic.twitter.com/Z3Mp4zOqUB
— Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 19, 2018