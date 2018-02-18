WATCH: Towns Lights Up 1Q At All-Star

Karl-Anthony Towns came out firing in his first-career All-Star Game.

The first-time All-Star ended the first quarter with a game-high 11 points to go with two rebounds. Towns shot 5-for-6 from the field and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line to get Team Stephen off to a 42-31 lead.

If he keeps this up, Towns is going to be bringing some hardwood with him back to Minneapolis.