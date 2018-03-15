Getty Images

WATCH | Elijah Millsap Hits Game-Winning 3 For Iowa Wolves

by Kyle Ratke

Digital Content Manager

Posted: Mar 15, 2018

With the game tied up at 106 with seconds left, Iowa Wolves wing Elijah Millsap connected on a 3-pointer from head on and sunk it with 0.5 seconds left to give the Wolves a 109-106 overtime win over the Reno Bighorns on Wednesday night.

It was a clutch bucket from Millsap on the night, but hardly his only one. Millsap finished with a team-high 27 points while shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line. Fittingly, Millsap (the younger brother of Paul) had all five overtime points for Iowa.

The win improved the Wolves to 20-25 overall and their second straight after losing their previous eight.

Millsap, 30, has been solid for the Wolves, averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

