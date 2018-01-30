Getty Images

WATCH: Dieng Guides Wolves In First Half Against Raptors

by Kyle Ratke

Digital Content Manager

Posted: Jan 30, 2018

The Wolves are up 57-51 at halftime in Toronto and a big reason for that is Gorgui Dieng leading the team with a game-high 14 points to go with two blocks off the bench.

Dieng has shot a near perfect 6-for-7 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

He's adjusted to a different role this season, but Dieng was on fire in this one against the Eastern Conference's second-best team.

The Wolves lost on Monday night against the Hawks, but Dieng was also effective in that game, finishing with 11 points, shooting 5-for-7 from the field. We'll see if he can keep it up in the second half against the Raptors.

