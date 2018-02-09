WATCH: Bulls Give Tribute To Butler And Gibson

Friday marked the return of Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson to Chicago.

Butler developed into a three-time All-Star in Chicago, mostly under the tutelage of one Tom Thibodeau. He went from the No. 30 pick in the 2011 draft who averaged 2.6 points per game to the face of the franchise just three seasons later. Talk about a guy who put the work in.

In his six seasons in Chicago, Butler averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while making the playoffs in five of those seasons.

Gibson was actually traded by the Bulls on Feb. 23 last season to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Thunder had already played the Bulls twice that season, thus no Chicago reunion.

The power forward averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulls in eight seasons after being drafted 26th overall in 2009. He became an instant contributor for the Bulls as a starter and bench player. The Bulls made the playoffs six times with Gibson on their roster.

