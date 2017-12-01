Tyus Jones, Again, Rises Up To Occassion

When given the opportunity throughout his basketball career, Tyus Jones has stepped up.

From his days at Apple Valley, to Duke and now to his third year in the NBA.

Let’s go most recent.

The Timberwolves starting point guard Jeff Teague has been out the last four games with an Achilles injury. Jones has started in three of those four games and has played in 32 or more minutes in each game. He’s started three games and the Wolves are 2-1 in those games.

“What he does that doesn’t show up on the box score is something that needs to be seen,” teammate Karl-Anthony Towns said.

While that’s true, Jones’ box scores have also been pretty impressive.

Over that four-game stretch, Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and four steals while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the 3-point line. He was a positive +/- player in each of those games, a combined +52 overall.

“I think the way he sees things is the greatest strength,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He can anticipate, he reads plays well.”

In his first career start, Jones tallied seven steals.

“I think it went well,” Jones said after the game against Phoenix. “We won, that’s the most important thing. I’m happy with it.”

Jones was drafted by the Cavaliers with the 24th-overall pick in 2015 only to be traded to his hometown team, something that was a dream for him considering he grew up a Timberwolves fan.

These are minutes Jones won’t get all season long. When Teague gets back he will take minutes back, but nonetheless, Jones has proven to Thibodeau that he can rely on him, and throughout Jones’ career, that’s worked out pretty well.